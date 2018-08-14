UEFA Super Cup Preview- Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid- How to watch online, Live Streaming information, Predicted teams, Live Match Stream, Kick-off Times, Where is the UEFA Super Cup being played?

Mitch Freeley

It’s a Madrid derby in Tallin as Real Madrid face off against rivals Atletico for the chance to lift the European Super Cup. As ever, you can watch all the action between the two Spanish giants via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Wednesday’s match in the capital of Estonia will be the first competitive game without Cristiano Ronaldo following his blockbuster move to Juventus, and the first piece of silverware up for grabs for new boss Julen Lopetegui. It will be interesting to see how Los Blancos are able to cope with life following the departure of their all-time top scorer.

In team news, Luca Modric has expected a place on the bench after playing just 15 minutes of preseason football after his World Cup heroics with Croatia. Whilst Thibaut Courtois is unlikely to start in goal, with Kaylor Navas to get the nod ahead of the recently acquired keeper. Whilst Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema should be handed starts in attack, after impressing in preseason.

Gareth Bale is expected to be the biggest winner from Ronaldo’s move to Italy. The Welsh attacker proved his class in last season coming off the bench in the Champions League final to score twice against Liverpool. Now Bale has the chance to step out of Ronaldo’s shadow and be the main man for Real Madrid, a few goals in Tallin will give the Welsh wizard plenty of confidence going into the new La Liga season.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Isco, Asensio, Benzema

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD 11

Kick-off- 22:00

Stadium- Le Coq Arena, Tallin, Estonia

Atletico will be targeting their piece of silverware of the new season, whilst getting one over their bitter rivals in the process. After an encouraging summer in the transfer market, Diego Simeone’s side will be confident of challenging both Real & Barca in the race for the La Liga crown.

French international winger Thomas Lemar is the standout accusation for Atleti. The 22-year old has plenty of potential, and already has a good relationship with a host of key players in the side. Lemar is likely to be handed a start in Tallin and will be relishing his chance to test the likes of Marcelo on the left wing.

The other key signing for Atletico was that of Antoine Griezmann, who penned a new deal with the club to 2023 turning down the advances of rivals Barcelona. The striker is the beating heart of this side under Simeone and had a summer to remember with France scoring a goal in the final and lifting the World Cup. The game is unlikely to be a little too early for Griezmann who only just returned to training last week, but expect the all-action striker to make the bench.

Atletico Predicted Team

Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis, Koke, Saul, Rodri, Lemar, Costa, Kalinic

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as old rivals Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid battle it out for the European Super Cup. You can watch all the action live & exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.