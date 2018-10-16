Ukraine maintained their perfect record in UEFA Nations League with a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic at the Oblasny SportKomplex Metalist on Tuesday evening.

Ruslan Malinovskiy proved to be the difference maker for Andriy Shevchenko's side and scored two minutes before the break with a goal of real quality. Latching onto a loose ball just outside the box, the KRC Genk midfielder unleashed a thunderous right-footed strike from distance can beat a sprawling Jiří Pavlenka. The strike proved to be the only goal of the contest and guaranteed Ukraine promotion to League A Group 4.