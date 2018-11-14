Mitch Freeley

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 22:45

Stadium- De Kuip, Rotterdam

France can book their place in the finals of the UEFA Nations League, with just a point against the Netherlands. However, Ronald Koeman’s side has shown signs of improvement in the UEFA Nations League and could be the side to halt Les Bleu's undefeated streak. As ever, you can watch all the action from De Kuip Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

After a disastrous and ultimately futile qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands hired former captain Ronald Koeman to turn the fortunes of the Oranje.

So far, Koeman has done well losing only two of his eight games in charge of the side. Although one of these defeats did come to France in their first ever Nations League game. After an impressive 3-0 victory over Germany, the Netherlands just need a point from their final two games to assure survival in the group.

Central to Koeman’s philosophy has been blooding younger talent from the Eredivisie with the likes of teenager Matthijs de Ligt & Denzel Dumfries earning playing time under the new regime.

Lyon winger Memphis Depay has been on fire for his club and has either scored or assisted in all 29 of his clubs goals in 2018. It’s a staggering figure, highlighting the 24-year old as more efficient than the likes of Neymar & Kylian Mbppe in Ligue 1. The former Manchester United player is likely to lead the line on Friday evening and will be desperate to take his league form into the Nations League.

Netherland Predicted Team: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, F. De Jong, Strootmanl; Promes, Depay, Babel.



As for France, the World Champions are on a 15 game undefeated streak and need just a point to confirm their place at the Nations League finals in June. Last time out, France came from a goal down to defeat Germany 2-1 thanks to a brace from striker Antoine Griezmann. Les Bleus remain undefeated in Group 1A and will be looking to maintain their form in what will be the final game of the group stage.

Didier Deschamps will be heading into the match in Rotterdam without a number of key players. The Manchester United pairing of Paul Pogba & Antony Martial have pulled out through injury whilst replacement for Martial, Alexandre Lacazette has also withdrawn from the squad. Manchester City defender Bernard Mendy is also unavailable for selection.

Despite the absentees, the current Les Bleus squad has plenty of quality to call upon. Expect Juventus midfielder Blaize Matuidi to replace Pogba in the starting line up. With eleven goals in just nine Ligue 1 starts, Kylian Mbappé is the form man in the French squad heading into the Friday evening clash. Expect the 19-year old to play on the right of a front three, with his searing pace being a valuable asset for the World Champions as they look to break quickly on the counter-attack.

France Predicted Team :Lloris; Pavard, Kimpembe, Varane, Hernandez; Kante, Matuidi; Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele; Giroud.

The Netherlands take on World Champions France in the UEFA Nations League in what promises to be a fascinating encounter.


