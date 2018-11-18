Northern Ireland 1 Austria 2: Last-gasp winner denies hosts maiden Nations League point

Northern Ireland's difficult Nations League campaign ended in crushing disappointment as Austria scored in the 93rd minute to snatch a 2-1 win in Belfast on Sunday.

Valentino Lazaro curled a delightful finish into the top corner with almost the last kick of the game to ensure Michael O'Neill's men finished without a point at the foot of Group 3 of League B.

Neither side was able to catch promoted Bosnia-Herzegovina and the contest reflected its dead-rubber status until Xaver Schlager's clinical 49th-minute opener.

Corry Evans looked to have given the already-relegated hosts reason to cheer when he ended Northern Ireland's three-match scoreless run with an equaliser, but they were ultimately dealt a fourth successive competitive defeat by Lazaro's perfectly timed first international goal.