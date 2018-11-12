Mendy suffers knee injury, leaves France squad with Lacazette

Benjamin Mendy has left the France squad after being diagnosed with a knee injury, while Alexandre Lacazette has also been replaced.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Monday that Arsenal striker Lacazette has withdrawn after a consultation between national team doctor Franck Le Gall and Gunners medical staff.

The 27-year-old had only been officially added to the France squad on Monday, after Manchester United's Anthony Martial pulled out with a groin problem.

The FFF did not specify the injury to Lacazette, who has been replaced in the squad by Alassane Plea.

However, they did confirm that Manchester City full-back Mendy has suffered "a sprained left knee and a meniscal injury" and will return to his club for treatment.

Lyon defender Ferland Mendy has replaced his namesake in Didier Deschamps' set-up.

France face Netherlands in the Nations League on Friday before a friendly match with Uruguay four days later.