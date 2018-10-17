English
Matuidi lauds Deschamps' tactical nous after Germany win

Blaise Matuidi credited Didier Deschamps' tactical awareness after France came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Germany were much the better side in the first half at the Stade de France and had a deserved lead at the break thanks to Toni Kroos' penalty.

Joachim Low's side could have had a more comprehensive lead at half-time were it not for the work of Hugo Lloris, and France ultimately fought back with a second-half improvement.

Antoine Griezmann got the equaliser with a fine glancing header, before sealing the win late on with a contentious penalty – Mats Hummels' foot was trodden on by Matuidi as he attempted to make a sliding challenge.

Nevertheless, Matuidi is convinced France deserved it and he paid tribute to Deschamps.

"We spoke at half-time," the Juventus midfielder told M6. "The coach told us what he had to say and so did we [the players].

"The coach was very good tactically and we were better in the second half with a three-man midfield.

"We played better without the ball and they started losing their grip too after we equalised. It's about confidence. They [Germany] lack it right now and we have plenty of it."

