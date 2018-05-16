Mitch Freeley

Peep! Half-time Atletico has the 1-0 lead, and seem in control. Marseille came flying out the blocks, but an error from Zambo Anguissa gave Greizmann the ball, and the Spanish side is in the lead at the break. Bitterly disappointing for Marseille, especially when playmaker Dimitri Payet came off injured. Anyway, join me in 15 minutes.

45+1 Uhoh! Thauvin is floored with a nasty knock. Thankfully he gets back onto his feet.

45- 1 minute of extra time to play.

43- Sarr, who has been one of Marseille's brightest players cuts out a dangerous through ball from Griezmann.

41- The camera cuts to Payet, who seems to still be in tears. Poor little fella.

38- Koke sweeps in the resulting freekick. Godin leaps, his header flies well over.

36- Jordan Amavi picks up a yellow for jumping into a challenge on Vrsaljko

33- Diego Godin masterfully shepherds the ball out of play under pressure from Lopez. I have to admit, I love watching Godin play, a real defender.

30-Not good news for L'om fans. Payet's evening is over. He's in tears. Lopez comes on for the distraught playmaker. You have to feel for the guy.

24-Thauvin finds a bit of space on the right and loops into the Atletico box, Oblak predictably gathers the ball.

22- Ocampos has a looping header that lands on the top of the goal.

20- Goal! Atletico take the lead! Marseille tries to play the ball out from the defence, Zambo Anguissa fails to control and Antoine Griezmann pounces drilling the ball past Mandana. A simple finish, but an awful defensive error from Marseille. 1-0 Atletico

19- Thauvan throws in a cross from the right, straight into the arms of Oblak again.

18-Thauvin and Payet link up, the Marseille playmaker throws a foot which is comfortably gathered by Oblak. A half-chance.

15- Diego Simeone watch... he looks moody in that VIP box.

Diego Simeone Koke drifts in a dangerous freekick, Marseille do well to get it away, Atleti recycles possession, and the ball eventually falls to Koke again, his attempted acrobatic volley flies wide.

11- Patient passing play from Marseille, Payet lays the ball off to Sarr who skews his effort well wide.

8- Costa barges into Rami with some intent, the referee wisely has a word with the striker. We don't need a yellow card in the first 10 minutes.

5- Another chance for the French side, defender Adil Rami snaps a volley towards goal, which arches wide. A fine start from L'om.

4- First chance to Marseille! Wow, that was a missed opportunity! Payet threads the ball to Germain who smashes over the bar. Wasteful from the striker!

1- Tetchy start here, Mandana leaps to gather the ball at the expense of Costa to a hearty cheer from the Marseille fans. Just to be clear, the pitch is smokey!

Peep! Marseille get us underway, and smash the ball out for a throw oddly! Plenty of Pyro has been let off!

Right! Just about to kick-off!

Just under 15 minutes to go and it's all about this magnificent trophy! Who can win? Marseille or Atletico Madrid? We will know in just under two hours!

40 minutes to kick-off! Let's get excited about this promo for the final, along with it's pumping beat! Lovely stuff! Viva Europa League!

Now for Marseille! As expected Payet will be pulling strings behind the striker, whilst Florian Thauvin is expected to cause some trouble on the right wing!

PARP THAT TEAM NEWS HORN! We have the team sheet for Atleti! As expected Griezmann (Could be his last game for the club tonight) and Costa leads the line. The ever-dependable Diego Godin is the man to watch at the back.

A word now for this character, Atleti assistant coach German Burgos who will be replacing Simeone on the bench. Apparently, he was a former goalkeeper.

Whilst L'OM are in full passion mode especially with that hashtag #OurStoryContinues a huge night in prospect for Les Olympiens who are the underdogs tonight.

Atleti have arrived! I'm sure that Diego Simeone will be quietly confident of lifting his second Europa League title with the club.

Our man in Lyon Matt Spiro gives us the lowdown on the final tonight. A bold claim that the whole of France will be behind Marseille to lift the Europa League on home soil.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Europa League final between Marseille and Atletico Madrid from Lyon! Join me for all the build-up and excitement!

Marseille will be looking to become the first ever side to lift the Europa League, but have a tough task against Atletico Madrid who has won the crown on two separate occasions.



Les Olympians will be aiming to pick up their first major European trophy since winning the Champions League back in 92/93. Marseille started their Europa League all the way back in the qualification stages and have battled impressively defeating the likes of Braga, Athletic Bilbao & RB Leipzig on route to the final.



In Dimitri Payet, Marseille has a playmaker who has the potential to create a moment of magic that could turn the contest in their favour. French international Payet is the leading assist maker in the competition so far this season and certainly has the ability to test a feared Atleti backline. Compatriot Florian Thauvin has also been in good form in recent weeks, and the former Newcastle striker will be charged with firing L’OM to Europa League glory.



In team news, Portuguese defender Rolando is a doubt after picking up a knock apart from that boss Rudi García has a full-strength side to call from.



Predicted Team- Marseille



Pele, Sarr, Rami, Gustavo, Amavi, Lopez, Sanson, Thauvin, Ocampos, Payet, Germain

Location- Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Channel- 11HD

Kick-Off- 21:45 (Mecca)

Kick-Off- 21:45 (Mecca)

Atletico Madrid has excelled in the Europa League down the years having last picked up the trophy back in 2012 when a Radamel Falcao grabbed a brace as Atleti defeated La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao in the final 3-0. This season, Atletico dropped in at the round of 32 stage after finishing third in their Champions’ League group. Victories over the likes of Lokomotiv Moscow, Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal have propelled them to the final.



This could be the last game for Antoine Griezmann in an Atletico Madrid shirt. The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer and would be looking to end his stay in Madrid on a high, a goal in the Europa League final would certainly cement his legacy with the club.

Atleti pride themselves on their defensive strength and veteran defender Diego Godín will have to be at his very best if the Spanish side is to lift the Europa League for the second time under Simione.



It’s good news for Simione as he has a fully fit squad to choose from following the return of wing back Filipe Luis from injury.

Predicted Team Atletico Madrid



Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis, Correa, Gabi, Saul, Koke, Costa, Griezmann



It certainly promises to be a must-watch game when Marseille, who will be looking to make home advantage count take on Atletico Madrid in the final of the UEFA Europa League.