Whilst L'OM are in full passion mode especially with that hashtag #OurStoryContinues a huge night in prospect for Les Olympiens who are the underdogs tonight.

Atleti have arrived! I'm sure that Diego Simeone will be quietly confident of lifting his second Europa League title with the club.

Our man in Lyon Matt Spiro gives us the lowdown on the final tonight. A bold claim that the whole of France will be behind Marseille to lift the Europa League on home soil.

Preview

Marseille will be looking to become the first ever side to lift the Europa League, but have a tough task against Atletico Madrid who has won the crown on two separate occasions.



Les Olympians will be aiming to pick up their first major European trophy since winning the Champions League back in 92/93. Marseille started their Europa League all the way back in the qualification stages and have battled impressively defeating the likes of Braga, Athletic Bilbao & RB Leipzig on route to the final.



In Dimitri Payet, Marseille has a playmaker who has the potential to create a moment of magic that could turn the contest in their favour. French international Payet is the leading assist maker in the competition so far this season and certainly has the ability to test a feared Atleti backline. Compatriot Florian Thauvin has also been in good form in recent weeks, and the former Newcastle striker will be charged with firing L’OM to Europa League glory.



In team news, Portuguese defender Rolando is a doubt after picking up a knock apart from that boss Rudi García has a full-strength side to call from.



Predicted Team- Marseille



Pele, Sarr, Rami, Gustavo, Amavi, Lopez, Sanson, Thauvin, Ocampos, Payet, Germain

Atletico Madrid has excelled in the Europa League down the years having last picked up the trophy back in 2012 when a Radamel Falcao grabbed a brace as Atleti defeated La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao in the final 3-0. This season, Atletico dropped in at the round of 32 stage after finishing third in their Champions’ League group. Victories over the likes of Lokomotiv Moscow, Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal have propelled them to the final.



This could be the last game for Antoine Griezmann in an Atletico Madrid shirt. The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer and would be looking to end his stay in Madrid on a high, a goal in the Europa League final would certainly cement his legacy with the club.

Atleti pride themselves on their defensive strength and veteran defender Diego Godín will have to be at his very best if the Spanish side is to lift the Europa League for the second time under Simione.



It’s good news for Simione as he has a fully fit squad to choose from following the return of wing back Filipe Luis from injury.

Predicted Team Atletico Madrid



Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis, Correa, Gabi, Saul, Koke, Costa, Griezmann



It certainly promises to be a must-watch game when Marseille, who will be looking to make home advantage count take on Atletico Madrid in the final of the UEFA Europa League. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.