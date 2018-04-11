CSKA Moscow Vs Arsenal- How to watch online, streaming information, Probable lineups

Mitch Freeley

Arsenal will be hoping for a stress-free trip to Moscow on Thursday evening, as they look to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League. Arsene Wenger’s side put in a mature performance against their Russian opponents CSKA in the first-leg running out comfortable 4-1 winners. Thanks in part to a deft volley from Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey.



However, the North London club should expect a frosty welcome from CSKA who are looking to overturn the deficit, just like Roma did against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. As ever you can watch all the action from Wednesday’s Champions League games Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Gunners warmed up for their trip to the Russian capital with a 3-2 victory over strugglers Southampton, although the much changed side looked poor defensively and had to rely on a deflected Danny Welbeck ten minutes from time to secure all three points. Welbeck is set to continue his run in the side, replacing Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian international damaged his medial knee ligament, an injury which should put an end to his season. Whilst Nacho Monreal ,Laurent Koscielny, Jack Wilshere Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette who were rested on Sunday should all return to the starting-line up for the match on Thursday.



As for CSKA, they lost in the Moscow derby to bitter rivals Dynamo. The result leaves Viktor Goncharenko’s side third in the league six points behind second placed Spartak. In team news CSKA should welcome back Kirill Nababkin who missed the first leg through suspension. Whilst the trio of Viktor Vasin, Astemir Gordyushenko and Mario Fernandes will be absent through long-term injuries.

TIME AND LOCATION



The match CSKA Moscow Vs Arsenal is scheduled on Thursday the 12th of April at 22:05 Mecca time, at the VEB Arena, Moscow.



HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING



CSKA Moscow Vs Arsenal will be broadcast live exclusively on beIN SPORTS HD11. The match will also be seen in streaming with beIN CONNECT.



PROBABLE LINEUPS



CSKA: Akinfeev; A. Berezutski, Ignashevich, V. Berezutski; Kuchaev, Dzagoev, Natcho, Golovin, Nababkin; Wernbloom, Musa

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka; Ozil, Wilshere, Welbeck; Lacazette

