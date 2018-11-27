Arsenal's Europa League trip to Vorskla moved over security concerns

UEFA has announced Arsenal's Europa League visit to Vorskla has been relocated to Kiev over security concerns.

Arsenal were due to face Vorskla in the city of Poltava on Thursday, with the Gunners top of Group E on 10 points.

But instead the game will be played at Olimpiyskiy Stadium, which hosted the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

"UEFA's Emergency Panel has today taken the decision to relocate Vorskla's Europa League group stage match against Arsenal from the city of Poltava, following the introduction of martial law into certain regions in Ukraine," a statement from UEFA said.

"The match will now take place at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv on Thursday 29 November at 18.55 CET. UEFA will continue to monitor and assess the security situation in Ukraine in the coming days before making any decision on potentially relocating other matches."

Arsenal are already assured of a place in the knockout rounds and will guarantee first place in Group E with a win, while Vorskla need a victory to keep their qualification hopes intact.