Guillaume Hoarau scored Young Boys' first Champions League goal as the Swiss side came from behind to deny Valencia in a 1-1 draw at Stade de Suisse.

Both teams came into the game without a goal to their name in Group H, but Michy Batshuayi's second of the season gave Valencia a first-half lead.

Veteran striker Hoarau struck from the spot 10 minutes into the second half, and Champions League debutants Young Boys looked like the more likely side to grab a winner.

Sekou Sanogo saw a late header turned on to the post for Young Boys, the result leaving both sides without a victory after three games, with Manchester United hosting Juventus in the group's other game later on Tuesday.

Miralem Sulejmani's swerving free-kick for the hosts was comfortably saved by Neto in the only notable chance of the early stages, before Valencia moved ahead after 26 minutes.

To conclude a neat passing move, Carlos Soler's flicked pass released Batshuayi, who took two touches to breeze past goalkeeper Marco Wolfli's rush from the line and side-foot into the empty net from six yards.

Young Boys made a fast start after the break with Christian Fassnacht's header saved by a sprawling Neto and Kevin Mbabu firing wide from a presentable chance.

And they were awarded a penalty when Djibril Sow was felled by a rash challenge from Valencia captain Dani Parejo, Hoarau sending Neto the wrong way with a low spot-kick.

It took a good Neto stop to deny a Fassnacht strike on the break, while substitute Moumi Ngamaleu had a header saved as Young Boys finished strongly.

And the hosts thought they had a famous win with two minutes remaining, only for Neto to somehow tip Sanogo's header onto the post.