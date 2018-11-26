Mitch Freeley

Barcelona have already booked their place in the round of sixteen, but what do the other teams need to do to secure their place in the knockout stages? We break down what needs to be done for each team in the Champions League games on Tuesday evening. As ever you can watch all the Champions League action on beIN SPORTS Connect.



Group E

AEK Vs Ajax

Bayern Vs Benfica

Bayern Munich will progress to the round of sixteen with just a point against Benfica. However, they can clinch top spot with a victory and Ajax do not win. As for Ajax, they can progress with a victory over AEK Athens or if Benfica fails to win against Bayern. Benfica can keep their qualification hopes alive with a victory away to Bayern. AEK Athens cannot qualify to the round of sixteen but can finish in third place they just need to be three points away from the Portuguese side before they faceoff on matchday six.

Group F

Lyon Vs Man City

Hoffenheim Vs Shakhtar

Manchester City only needs a point to book their place in the knockout phase and will seal top spot with a win away to Lyon. The French side can also progress with a victory against the Citizens, although a draw could also be enough if the game between Hoffenheim & Shakhtar is drawn due to their better head to head record against the German side.

Only a victory will be good enough for Hoffenheim to keep them in the hunt for knockout football. A defeat and a draw are not good enough against Shakhtar. As for the Ukranian side, they are out of contention if Lyon beat Man City or both games are drawn. A defeat will see them confirmed in fourth place.

Group G

CSKA Vs Viktoria Plzeň

Roma Vs Real Madrid

Roma can seal a place in the round of sixteen with a draw at home to Real Madrid, or if CSKA fails to win against Viktoria Plzeň. Real Madrid can confirm top spot with a win against Roma or will be through regardless if CSKA fail to get the win.

Only a victory is good enough for CSKA to keep their chances alive of qualification. Viktoria Plzeň cannot make the round of sixteen but must avoid defeat in order to keep their hopes of finishing third alive.

Group H

Juventus Vs Valencia

Man United Vs Young Boys

Juventus will be through with just a point against Valencia, or if Manchester United lose against Young Boys. Man United are through with a win and hope Valencia do not win at Juve. As for Valencia, they will miss out on qualification if they lose against Juventus and Man United get the better of their Swiss opponents. Young Boys cannot progress to the round of sixteen, but can still finish in third place but they will have to win at Old Trafford to do so.

