

We are heading to the final matchday of the Champions League group phase and two sides are in the mix for a place in the round of 16. Ahead of the games on Wednesday we have decided to break down all the relevant permutations. As ever you will be able to watch all the action via beIN CONNECT.

Wednesday 12th December

Group E

Ajax Vs Bayern Munich

Benfica Vs AEK Athens

Top Spot is on the line when Ajax welcome Bayern to the Johan Cruijff Arena in what promises to be a battle between two sides with plenty of Champions League pedigree. Ajax needs a victory to finish top of the group, whilst just a point will do for Bayern. The second group game between Benfica & AEK is essentially a dead rubber, with the Portuguese side already qualified for the round of 32 in the Europa League. Although AEK will be aiming to win their first points of the group stage when they head to Lisbon.



Group F

Manchester City V Hoffenheim

Shakhtar Vs Lyon

Two teams are battling for one place in the round of sixteen in Group F. Manchester City are already into the knockout phase and will finish as winners with a point against the German side, or if Lyon fail to win. Hoffenheim must win at the Eithad stadium and hope Shakhtar loose to Lyon to get into the Europa League. Lyon needs just a point away to Shakhtar to progress and will finish top on head-to-head if they win and City lose. Shakhtar needs a victory to progress to the round of sixteen, the Ukranian champions will head to the Europa League with a draw against Lyon and Hoffenheim.

Group G

Real Madrid Vs CSKA Moscow

Viktoria Plzen Vs Roma

Qualification for the round of sixteen is already wrapped up in Group G, with Real Madrid through as group winners and Roma through as runners-up. However, there is a place in the Europa League and it’s a straight shoot-out between Plzen & CSKA Moscow. Czech side Plzen is third based on a superior head-to-head record against CSKA. They need to match the Russian sides result to progress. As for CSKA, they need to get more points than Plzen, but head to group winners Real Madrid.





Group H

Valencia Vs Manchester United

Young Boys Vs Juventus

The top spot in Group H is on the line, with both Manchester United & Juventus already confirmed to the round of sixteen. Manchester United need to win away to Valencia and hope that Juventus do not win progress as group winners. Juventus just need to win away to Young Boys or United fail to win to secure top-spot. Valencia have already been confirmed to progress to the Europa League, and Young Boys will finish bottom of the group.