Mitch Freeley

Barcelona has already booked their place in the round of sixteen, but what do the other teams need to do to secure their place in the knockout stages? We break down what needs to be done for each team in the Champions League games on Wednesday evening. As ever you can watch all the Champions League action on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Group A

Atletico Vs Monaco

Dortmund Vs Club Brugge

Dortmund need a draw to progress to the round of sixteen when they take on Club Brugge. Top spot can be secured if they win and Atletico lose. Atletico is through with a victory over bottom of the group Monaco, or if Brugge fails to defeat Dortmund. Only a win against Dortmund is good enough to keep Club Brugge in contention for the round of sixteen. Monaco still has a chance to finish in third place, but must cut the gap between themselves and Brugge.

Group B

Tottenham Vs Inter Milan

PSV Vs Barcelona

Barca has already sealed their progression to the round of sixteen. Top spot can be secured for the Catalans with a victory against PSV or if Inter fails to beat Tottenham. Inter Milan just need a point against Spurs to reach the round of sixteen. Whilst Spurs need a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive. As for PSV, who have only secured one point to date in the group stages, they need to reduce the deficit on Spurs to below three points if they have any chance of finishing third.

Group C

Napoli Vs Red Star

PSG Vs Liverpool

Liverpool will be through with a victory away to PSG, providing Red Star Belgrade do not beat Napoli. As for Carlo Ancelotti's side, they need to beat Red Star at home and hope PSG do not beat Liverpool. Paris cannot make the round of sixteen if they lose to Liverpool and Napoli beat Red Star. As for Red Star, they still have a chance of making the round of sixteen, but a defeat against Napoli will mean that they cannot finish in the top two.

Group D

Lokomotiv Vs Galatasaray

Porto Vs Schalke

Porto can win group D with a win against Schalke. The Dragons are although through if Galatasaray fails to win. Schalke can progress with a win away to Porto of if Galatasaray cannot defeat Lokomotiv. Only a win for Galatasaray is enough to keep them in the hunt for a top-two finish. As for pointless Lokomotiv, they can still finish third but need a win to stay in the hunt.