Arsene Wenger believes that Paul Pogba has the talent and temperament to prove any doubters wrong after Manchester United came away with a famous 2-1 win against Italian Champions Juventus last night in the Champions League.

Pogba had a key role in United’s winning goal, putting pressure on Alex Sandro at the back post from an Ashley Young free-kick in the final moments of the game, however, his performance did yet again come in for some criticism.

Wenger, 69 spoke exclusively with beIN SPORTS about the French midfielder, who has an inconsistent season with Manchester United under the guidance of boss Jose Mourinho.

Much has been made of Pogba’s fractious relationship with Mourinho, however, Wenger revealed that fans and pundits are always going to judge the young midfielder based on the then world-record price tag United paid to secure his return to Old Trafford from Juventus. Suggesting that Pogba is a victim of his own ability.

“He’s a huge talent and because people expect from him to make the difference and sometimes he doesn’t look always to have a good harmony with his manager, so people are on one side for and one side against.”

“Since I have been in the game the big players have always been criticized”

Added the former Arsenal boss who was at the helm of the North London club for twenty-two years. Wenger went on to add that many of the great midfielders have had their talent and commitment questioned down the years.

“I remember with Glen Hoddle he was a fantastic football player but England he was questioned. I remember Platini was questioned in France, Zidane was questioned in France, Beckham was questioned in England, Scholes was questioned along with Gerrard and Lampard.”

However, according to Wenger, he believes that Pogba has the character and mental strength to recover.

“It’s the destiny of the great players to be questioned it’s that talent to respond and I think he has the mental strength to do it.”

