Mitch Freeley

Wednesday's Champions League action threw up plenty of excitement as the best European teams went head to head.

The result of the evening has to go to Borussia Dortmund who outclassed Atletico Madrid with a comprehensive 4-0 win at Westfalenstadion. Young English striker Jadon Sancho continued his impressive run of scoring to secure the win for the Bundesliga side. New Monaco boss Thiery Henry was denied all three points in his first Champions League fixture with the side. Teenage striker Moussa Sylla opened the scoring for the 2004 finalists before Wesley Moraes scored eight minutes later to ensure that the points were shared with a 1-1 draw.

Barcelona maintained their perfect start in the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan a goal in either half from Rafinha & Jordi Alba mean that the Catalans are in full control of Group B. More impressive perhaps is that Ernesto Valverde's side eased past Inter without star man Leo Messi who is currently sidelined with a broken arm.

Elsewhere in Group B Tottenham threw away the chance to pick up a victory over PSV surrendering a goal lead to draw 2-2 with Dutch Champions PSV. Harry Kane had headed Spurs into the lead in the 54th minute before Hugo Loris was given a straight red for a rash challenge. PSV striker Luuk de Jong bundled the ball in from close range three minutes from time to ensure that Mark van Bommel's side picked up a point.

Liverpool also showed their class to go top of Group C with a 4-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade. Liverpool's front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah all got on the scoresheet as Jurgen Klopp's side showed their dominance against the Serbian champions.

PSG needed a late Angel Di Maria goal to spare their blushes as they drew 2-2 with Italian side Napoli. Under the guidance of former PSG boss Carlo Ancelotti, the Neopolitans looked the better side and deservedly took the lead through a chipped goal from Lorenzo Insigne. PSG battled back and found parity thanks to a Thomas Munier's cross being turned into his own net by Mário Rui. Napoli thought they had the contest wrapped up when Dries Mertens scored 13 minutes from time. However, the Parisians were not to be denied and Di Maria struck a stunning equaliser in stoppage time.

Porto stayed top of Group D with a 3-1 away win at Lokomotiv Moscow. Goals from Moussa Marega, Héctor Herrera & Jesús Corona means that the Dragons have seven points from three games and are in the driving seat for qualification. In the other game in group D, Galatasaray held German side Schalke to a 0-0 draw.