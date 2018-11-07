UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Stream of Viktoria Plzen Vs Real Madrid via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Goals/ Highlights

38- It's a rout! Gareth Bale pops up at the back post to make it 4-0! A tidy finish from the Welsh winger!

37- Goal! Karim Benzema makes it 3-0!

23- Casemiro with the header! Just like that Real are 2-0 up!

21 - Goal! Karim Benzema slaloms past the Plzen defence! 1-0 Real Madrid!

9 - Chance! Real Madrid clear it off the line!

Live Commentary

Preamble

Bale & Co have arrived in Plzen! Can Los Blancos come away with a win tonight?

👋🏟 The lads' arrival at the stadium earlier this evening! #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/p6SAVAImpO — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 7, 2018

Now for Real Madrid! Modric, Asensio & Isco make up a very strong looking bench for Los Blancos. Bale, Benzema & Vazquez form the front three!

Team News! We have Team News! First up Plzen! A sturdy looking 4-2-3-1 formation. Keep an eye out for Patrik Hrošovský, he scored in Madrid two weeks ago!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Viktoria Plzen Vs Real Madrid. Can the Czech champions shock Los Blancos on a cold and chilly night in Plzen? This will be the first game for caretaker boss Santi Solari in the Champions League, and it will certainly be interesting to see what squad he selects tonight. As ever, you can join me for all the latest team news, Live Match Commentary and the goals as they go in! Stick around, it promises to be a hoot!