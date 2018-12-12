UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Valencia Vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Manchester United failed to snatch top spot in their Champions League group as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Wednesday.

Juventus' shock loss to Young Boys left the door open for United to go through to the last 16 as winners of Group H, but a Carlos Soler strike and a Phil Jones own goal saw them deservedly lose at Mestalla, although Marcus Rashford netted a consolation.

Jose Mourinho made a number of changes to his starting line-up, with their place in the next round secure and a trip to Liverpool on Sunday looming, and the players on show, including Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, did nothing to suggest they will keep their spots for that game at Anfield.

The result means little to Valencia, who were already assured of a Europa League place, but the ease with which they claimed only a second competitive win over United will give them heart in a difficult season.

Valencia went ahead with the first shot on target of the match, Soler drilling clinically into the bottom-left corner of Sergio Romero's goal after Jones had headed a cross straight to him.

Juan Mata had United's first effort of the game 26 minutes in and was unlucky not to win a penalty, with Mouctar Diakhaby clearly blocking the goal-bound shot with his arm, before Paul Pogba somehow prodded wide with the goal at his mercy following a corner.

With no shots on target before the break, United would have hoped for a strong start to the second half, but they were 2-0 down 47 minutes in when Jones diverted a throughball past the onrushing Romero.

Substitute Rashford finally tested Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech 72 minutes in, and Andreas Pereira was unlucky to see a stinging effort clawed away by his former team-mate, as United at last put the home side under pressure.

Rashford met Ashley Young's cross with a firm header with three minutes of normal time left, but Juan Mata failed to connect with a clever Pogba chip as the chance to rescue a draw came and went.

Goals/ Highlights

85- Manchester United pull one back! Antonio Valencia with the header! 2-1

74- Chance! Andreas Pereira strikes from distance!

Goal! Phil Jones turns it into his own net! Valencia go 2-0 up!

Chance! How did Michy Batshuayi miss that?!

17 Goal! Carlos Soler opens the scoring for Valencia, his shot finds the bottom corner!

Peep! We are underway in Spain!

Live Updates

Preamble

Over in the studio and Ruud Gullit is not a fan of Jose Mourinho.

"In the past, he was always standing in front of (his players) whatever happened. Now he criticizes openly the players."@GullitR says there is little sympathy for Jose Mourinho at the moment.



Has the Manchester United boss gone too far with his criticism of certain players? pic.twitter.com/l6UJAZqoLR — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 12, 2018

Manchester United have arrived! Jose Mourinho looks very happy...

Now for Manchester United. Plenty of changes in the side. Pogba starts in midfield, Romeo gets a rare runout in goal, as does Andreas Pereira. Romelu Lukaku leads the line.

Plenty of Valencia fans are out in force for tonight, although the Spanish side has already confirmed their place in the Europa League after the new year!

Our force 🧡 pic.twitter.com/2Iha093tnZ — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) December 12, 2018

Let's get down to it! Team news! Valencia first! Kongogbia anchors the midfield, Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi starts in attack!

Welcome to the Live Updates of Valencia Vs Manchester United. Jose Mourinho's side still has a chance of finish in top spot in Group H, but need Young Boys to get a result against Juventus. Regardless of all those permutations, join me for all the latest team news, build up along with Match commentary and highlights from the game!