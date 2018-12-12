Watch all the match goals of Valencia v Manchester United in the final matchday of the Champions League group phase.

87' | Goal! Valencia 2, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.

47' | Own Goal by Phil Jones, Manchester United. Valencia 2, Manchester United 0.

17' | Goal! Valencia 1, Manchester United 0. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.