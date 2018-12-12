UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Valencia Vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT

Chance! How did Michy Batshuayi miss that?!

17 Goal! Carlos Soler opens the scoring for Valencia, his shot finds the bottom corner!

Peep! We are underway in Spain!

Over in the studio and Ruud Gullit is not a fan of Jose Mourinho.

"In the past, he was always standing in front of (his players) whatever happened. Now he criticizes openly the players."



Has the Manchester United boss gone too far with his criticism of certain players?

Manchester United have arrived! Jose Mourinho looks very happy...

Now for Manchester United. Plenty of changes in the side. Pogba starts in midfield, Romeo gets a rare runout in goal, as does Andreas Pereira. Romelu Lukaku leads the line.

Plenty of Valencia fans are out in force for tonight, although the Spanish side has already confirmed their place in the Europa League after the new year!

Our force 🧡 pic.twitter.com/2Iha093tnZ — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) December 12, 2018

Let's get down to it! Team news! Valencia first! Kongogbia anchors the midfield, Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi starts in attack!

Welcome to the Live Updates of Valencia Vs Manchester United. Jose Mourinho's side still has a chance of finish in top spot in Group H, but need Young Boys to get a result against Juventus. Regardless of all those permutations, join me for all the latest team news, build up along with Match commentary and highlights from the game!