UEFA Champions League



How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Wembley Stadium, London

Tottenham is in need of a win against PSV and hope for a favour from Barcelona if they are to keep their hopes of qualification alive. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

After a frustrating 2-2 draw with PSV in the last match-day, the emphasis on spurs to pick up their first Champions League win of the season. Whilst the North London Club could be dumped out of Europe’s top club competition should Inter Milan defeat Barcelona in the second game from the group.



In team news, Tottenham will be without keeper Hugo Loris who is suspended after picking up a red card in the away game last time out. Paulo Gazzaniga is set to deputize in goal. Whilst Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele & Danny Rose are injury doubts and join long-term absentees Vincent Janssen, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama on the sidelines.

Although on a more positive note, Dele Alli is likely to have a place on the bench after shaking off an injury and committing his long-term future to Tottenham.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Gazzaniga; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Lucas; Kane

As for PSV, they will be relishing the opportunity to leap above their Group B rivals and stake their claim for Europa League football. Mark van Bommel’s side showed plenty of quality to battle back from a goal down to steal a point against the ten men of Spurs thanks to a late Luuk de Jong strike.

After being thrashed by Barca 4-0 and losing 2-1 to Inter Milan in their opening group games. The Dutch champions have grown into the tournament, and have genuine aspirations of upsetting the odds at Wembley on Tuesday evening. However history isn’t on PSV’s side having last registered their last away in the Champions League back in 2007 against CSKA Moscow, eleven away games have passed since then.

In team news, winger Steven Bergwijn should be fit and is likely to be handed a starting place after missing out two weeks ago. Also, keep an eye out for Mexican winger Hirving Lozano who impressed against Spurs last time out. The 23-year old has been linked with a host of top European sides and is primed for a big money move at the end of the season.



PSV Predicted Team

Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Rosario, Hendrix; Lozano, Pereiro, Bergwijn; De Jong

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Tottenham look to save their Champions League campaign against PSV. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.