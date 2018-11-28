UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Tottenham Vs Inter Milan via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Christian Eriksen scored the only goal at Wembley as Tottenham edged past Inter 1-0 to keep their Champions League last-16 hopes alive.

The Italians had looked like leaving London with the point they needed to secure their place in the knockout stages and dump Spurs out, but substitute Eriksen lashed home with 10 minutes remaining to move Mauricio Pochettino's side level on points with them.

Tottenham now travel to Group B leaders Barcelona – who have already qualified for the knockout stages – in two weeks' time knowing that a win would see them join Ernesto Valverde's side in the next round.

Spurs – who hit the crossbar through Harry Winks in the first half – had looked set for disappointment until Eriksen finished a fine team move involving Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli to keep them firmly in the hunt for second place.

79- Goal! Spurs take the lead! Christian Eriksen rounds off a fine counter attack!

That's a welcome sight for Spurs fans Jan Vertonghen &Toby Alderweireld back together again!

Now for Inter. No Šime Vrsaljko in the side, he's still out with an arm injury. Mauro Icardi leads the line.

Vertongan starts for the first time in two months. Lucas plays against his former side. Eriksen, Son & Dier all make the bench.

Now the teams are in! Spurs first up!

Team news from Wembley released shortly but @CarrieBrownTV has details on the expected line-ups from Tottenham and Inter Milan. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/pm62Fuy5Xb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 28, 2018

We have some early team news for Spurs, Carry Brown has more.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Tottenham Vs Inter Milan. This is a must-win match for Spurs, and only a victory will be good enough if the North London side is to make the round of sixteen. As for Inter, a point will be enough to book their place in the knockout phases. Join me for all the latest team news, build up & Goals as they go in! It should be plenty of fun and I must urge you to hang around!