UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Tottenham Vs Inter Milan via beIN SPORTS Connect.
Goals/ Highlights
Live Updates
Preamble
That's a welcome sight for Spurs fans Jan Vertonghen &Toby Alderweireld back together again!
🇧🇪 🇧🇪 Back together. #COYS pic.twitter.com/LY19AU1xNr— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2018
Now for Inter. No Šime Vrsaljko in the side, he's still out with an arm injury. Mauro Icardi leads the line.
📋 #TottenhamInter: noi in campo così a Wembley! 👇#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 #InterIsHere #UCL pic.twitter.com/w4DvfAhnui— Inter (@Inter) November 28, 2018
Vertongan starts for the first time in two months. Lucas plays against his former side. Eriksen, Son & Dier all make the bench.
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Dele, Lucas, Kane.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2018
Latest odds from @WilliamHill 👉 https://t.co/bIanGjvjdq pic.twitter.com/EHxZK92Sa9
Now the teams are in! Spurs first up!
Team news from Wembley released shortly but @CarrieBrownTV has details on the expected line-ups from Tottenham and Inter Milan. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/pm62Fuy5Xb— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 28, 2018
We have some early team news for Spurs, Carry Brown has more.
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Tottenham Vs Inter Milan. This is a must-win match for Spurs, and only a victory will be good enough if the North London side is to make the round of sixteen. As for Inter, a point will be enough to book their place in the knockout phases. Join me for all the latest team news, build up & Goals as they go in! It should be plenty of fun and I must urge you to hang around!