UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Roma Vs Real Madrid via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Plenty of news surrounding Sergio Ramos and an alleged failed doping test. New Los Blancos boss Santiago Solari defended his captain yesterday (Maximum respect for the dulcet tones on the Voice Over)

#Ramos was accused of failing a doping test and Solari accused the press of creating a story over nothing.#beINUCL #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/pr48EasYUQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 27, 2018

Now it's time to take a look around the Real Madrid dressing room! Can Los Blancos bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Eibar at the weekend?

👕✅ Take a look inside our dressing room! We'll have team news coming up from Rome shortly. #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/26xC69TV3j — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 27, 2018

As for Real Madrid! Bale and Benzema start. Asensio is on the bench. No place in the squad for Isco.

Team News! Kostas Manolas (remember that goal he scored against Barca last season) is fit! No place for Edin Dzeko in the squad, who is out with a muscular injury.

So the Roma dressing room is looking pretty smart right now!

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Roma Vs Real Madrid! Both sides are coming into the contest after disappointing domestic defeats, but that doesn't matter as this is the Champions League (Yay). As ever, you can join me for all the latest build-up, red hot chat and fun. Throw in some team news, Live match commentary and just a dabble of live goal videos and you have a world class live blog from me. So stick around, because I can assure you this will be lots and lots of fun.