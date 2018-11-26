UEFA Champions League



Channel- HD 1

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma takes on reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico knowing that a victory would seal their place in the round of sixteen with a game to spare. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Giallorossi fell to a 1-0 defeat at the weekend to Udinese, and will be looking to return to winning ways after previously stringing together an undefeated run of seven games. Roma might be struggling in the league, but the Champions League have been welcome relief for the Italian giants picking up three wins and a defeat from their opening four encounters.

In team news, Eusebio Di Francesco will be without a host of key names for the visit of Los Blancos. Greek defender Kostas Manolas missed out on the defeat to Udinese with an ankle complaint and is unlikely to play a part. As will influential midfielder Daniele De Rossi who has been out since the end of October with a knee injury. Edin Dzeko is likely to lead the line on Tuesday evening and has scored five goals in the Champions League this season.

Roma Predicted Team

Olsen; Santon, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; N'Zonzi, Cristante; Florenzi, Pellegrini, Under; Dzeko

As for Real Madrid, they are also coming into the contest off the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Eibar. The loss was a first for new Real boss Santiago Solari, and it will be interesting to see how his side bounces back from the comprehensive loss.

Los Blancos share an identical record to Roma in Group G and are top based on goal difference. A victory in Rome will ensure qualification for Madrid or will be through if CSKA fails to win against Viktoria Plzen.

In team news, Nacho and Casemiro are out through injury. Alvaro Odriozola was injured against Eibar, and Dani Carvajal is likely to replace him at right back. Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is likely to start as will Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Isco, Kroos, Modric; Lucas, Benzema, Bale

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Roma take on Real Madrid in the Champions League. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.