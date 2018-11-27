UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez earned Real Madrid a 2-0 win away to Roma that guarantees the Champions League holders first place in Group G.

Both teams had already qualified thanks to a draw between CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen earlier in the day, but top spot - and potentially an easier draw in the first knockout round - was up for grabs.

Cengiz Under produced a contender for the worst miss of the season late in Tuesday's first half, the Roma forward blasting a dreadful effort over the crossbar from close range.

Bale's third Champions League goal of the season nudged Madrid in front in an engrossing contest at the Stadio Olimpico, profiting on an error from Federico Fazio, with Vazquez then tapping in the decisive second.

The 1-1 draw in Moscow meant both sides were assured of progress, with the game enjoying a high-tempo start as a result.

Luka Modric's shot was blocked and Raphael Varane made a last-ditch clearance to keep Madrid level, while a ferocious Aleksandar Kolarov long-range drive flew just wide of the post.

Under should have put Roma ahead just before the break but he somehow planted his finish from Nicolo Zaniolo's low cross well over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

And that dreadful miss was punished 61 seconds into the second half by Bale.

Fazio's backpass was sliced high by Robin Olsen, with the defender's attempted header back to the goalkeeper seized upon by the Wales star, who drilled into the bottom-left corner.

Bale should have added a second moments later after racing through but he fired straight at Olsen, but Vazquez's first goal since March wrapped up the points for Madrid.

A fine team move from Santiago Solari's side ended with Karim Benzema nodding the ball into the path of Vazquez for a simple finish, with Olsen making a string of saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Goals/ Highlights

Goal! Lucas Vázquez taps in Benzema's knock down! Real Madrid go 2-0 up!

Goal! Minutes after the restart! Gareth Bale pounces, curling the ball into the bottom corner! 1-0 Real Madrid!

Chance! Oh My! Cengiz Under misses from yards out!

Live Updates

Preamble

Continuing the Totti Love in! Good! We are miunutes away from kick off now in Rome!

It's a special night for Francesco Totti, who has rightly been voted into the Roma Hall of fame. Legend.

It's a scathing assessment from followers of the beIN SPORTS twitter account on Real Madrid's prospects tonight.

Plenty of news surrounding Sergio Ramos and an alleged failed doping test. New Los Blancos boss Santiago Solari defended his captain yesterday (Maximum respect for the dulcet tones on the Voice Over)

Now it's time to take a look around the Real Madrid dressing room! Can Los Blancos bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Eibar at the weekend?

As for Real Madrid! Bale and Benzema start. Asensio is on the bench. No place in the squad for Isco.

Team News! Kostas Manolas (remember that goal he scored against Barca last season) is fit! No place for Edin Dzeko in the squad, who is out with a muscular injury.

So the Roma dressing room is looking pretty smart right now!

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Roma Vs Real Madrid! Both sides are coming into the contest after disappointing domestic defeats, but that doesn't matter as this is the Champions League (Yay). As ever, you can join me for all the latest build-up, red hot chat and fun. Throw in some team news, Live match commentary and just a dabble of live goal videos and you have a world class live blog from me. So stick around, because I can assure you this will be lots and lots of fun.