UEFA Champions League

Stadium- Red Star Stadium, Belgrade

Liverpool head to a potentially tricky away tie against Red Star Belgrade knowing full well that a victory would give a significant boost to their qualification hopes.

After battling through several qualification rounds, Red Star has seemingly frozen in the group stages. With heavy away defeats to Liverpool & PSG attesting that the Serbian’s are struggling to bridge the gap in quality.

However, Red Star is a different proposition at the home and a record of 33 games undefeated in all competitions is some achievement. Last time in the Champions League at home, Red Star drew 0-0 with Napoli so expect a tough evening for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they get to grips with the fiery atmosphere of the home support.

In team news, there is one major doubt for the Serbian champions is club captain Vujadin Savic. The central defender limped off in the 6-1 defeat to PSG and was an unused substitute at Anfield. Expect the 28-year old to settle for a spot on the bench.

Red Star Predicted Team

Borjan; Stojkovic, Degenek, Babic, Gobeljic; Krsticic, Jovicic; Ben Nabouhane, Ebecilio, Srnic; Boakye





As for Liverpool, they are in a three-way tussle for qualification with both PSG & Napoli, and for now at least have the upper hand sitting top of Group C. Jurgen Klopp will know full well that his side must get a result in Belgrade ahead of the critical away trip to Paris and a potentially qualification deciding clash against Napoli.

Last time out in the Champions League, Liverpool blitzed Red Star 4-0 with Mohamed Salah finding his goal scoring touch again and bagging a brace in the process. Whilst domestically the pulsating 1-1 draw with top-four rivals Arsenal did see the Reds slip to third place in the league but did stretch their undefeated streak to five games in all competitions.

In team news, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri will not travel to Serbia over his roots with Albania. Klopp had revealed that Liverpool was looking to "avoid any distractions" heading into the crunch clash on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere Jordan Henderson has yet to fully shake off a hamstring injury, whilst Naby Keita has travelled with the group, as has Croatian defender Dejan Lovren who shook off a muscle injury that ruled him out at the weekend.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Red Star Belgrade take on Liverpool.

