UEFA Champions League

Match Report

CSKA Moscow completed a shock double over Real Madrid by winning 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but it was not enough to earn them a place in the Europa League.

The Champions League holders had been beaten 1-0 in the Russian capital earlier in their Group G campaign, yet they were already assured of going through as pool winners.

Their visitors, meanwhile, needed to pick up more points than Viktoria Plzen to prolong their European interest, but were denied by a 2-1 win for the Czech side over Roma.

Fedor Chalov, Georgy Schennikov and Arnor Sigurdsson scored the goals for CSKA on a humiliating night for Madrid, who were subjected to whistles from the home fans at full-time.

It was a much-changed Madrid side who dominated possession in the early stages, but they found goalscoring opportunities limited, with Marco Asensio seeing a tame low strike comfortably saved by goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Asensio started to prove a nuisance for the CSKA defence and, having earlier clipped the crossbar with a curling strike, saw another effort tipped over before squandering a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when he was sent through one-on-one with Akinfeev only to fire straight into the goalkeeper's clutches.

When the opener arrived in the 37th minute, it was completely against the run of play.

Sigurdsson carried the ball goalwards before offloading to Chalov on the edge of the box, the striker steadying himself before placing a shot beyond the reach of the diving Thibaut Courtois.

That lead was doubled to the bemusement of Madrid fans six minutes later, when a Mario Fernandes shot bounced off Courtois and Schennikov raced into the box to finish the job.

Madrid launched a rapid counter-attack 10 minutes into the second half, but Isco's dithering allowed Schennikov to recover from his first attempt at a tackle to block the attacker's eventual strike.

And the points were in the bag for CSKA after 73 minutes, when Sigurdsson swept home from the edge of the box to complete a most unlikely victory.

Goals/ Highlights

73- Goal! CSKA take a 3-0 lead! Arnór Sigurðsson with a smart finsh!

42- Goal! The Bernebau is stunned! CSKA score again! Georgi Shchennikov pops up with a goal!

36- Goal! Fyodor Chalov puts CSKA 1-0 up against Real!

Chance! Isco clips the crossbar!

Peep! CSKA get us underway in Madrid!

Live Updates

Preamble

So it's a big evening for Vinicius Junior, who is the third youngest ever player to play for Real in the Champions League. I have a feeling he might score tonight...

3 - Vinícius Júnior (18y 152d) is the third youngest player to start a @ChampionsLeague match for Real Madrid, with only Iker Casillas (18y 117d) and Raúl González (18y 77d) starting a match in the competition at a younger age than the Brazilian for Los Blancos. Future. pic.twitter.com/K6qLJaEejl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 12, 2018

Warm up time! Hopefully, the Santiago Bernabéu will fill up before kick-off!

The Los Blancos locker room is looking in good shape ahead of the game.

👕👀 Take a look inside our dressing room on Champions League night! #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/8HiXV9SKCV — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 12, 2018

Now for CSKA! The Russian side has gone with a 5-3-2 formation. Keep an eye out of Icelandic attacker Arnór Sigurðsson. Veteran keeper Igor Akinfeev captains the side.

Team news time! Real Madrid first up! It's essentially a second string from Los Blancos! Kroos, Modric and Bale are on the bench. Karim Benzema, Marcello and Thibaut Courtois keep their place in the side. Brazilain striker Vinicius Junior gets a rare start.

It's a big night of Champions League football. Fancy watching all the goals as they go in later on? Have a look at our Live Goals blog!

Erm, the CSKA twitter account isn't that active it would seem (boo) but rest assured the Russian side have arrived in Madrid!

🔴🔵 Red-Blues travelled to Madrid yesterday for their final @ChampionsLeague game of the season against @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/R8VmyfcJ8e — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) December 11, 2018

Real Madrid has arrived! I get the feeling they might rest a few big names tonight...

👋 Watch the team's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu! #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/amZdpEwR9C — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 12, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates for Real Madrid Vs CSKA Moscow in the Champions League. Los Blancos will be looking for revenge against the Russian side who beat them 1-0 in Moscow back in October. The reigning Champions League winners will be looking to end the group stages on a high, ahead of travelling to the UAE for the World Club Championship. As ever we will have all the latest buildup from the game along with team news, match commentary and all the goals as they go in!