How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 19:55

Stadium- Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

Tottenham will be looking to kick-start their Champions League campaign when they take on PSV on Wednesday evening. Spurs have yet to pick up a point in the tournament this season, and the pressure will be on Mauricio Pottechino’s side to get the win to put pressure on the likes of Barcelona & Inter Milan at the top of Group B. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

For hosts PSV they have yet to get up and running this season in the Champions League and are in need of a victory if they harbour any chances of at least qualifying for the Europa league. Domestically the Dutch champions have been in fine form, winning their opening nine games of the season and scoring 36 goals in the process.

Last time out Mark Van Bommel’s side brushed aside Emmen 6-0 with striker Luuk de Jong grabbing a brace. Indeed, de Jong and Mexican international Hirving Lozano will be the players to watch out for. Lozano & de Jong have identical goal scoring records thus far in the Eredivisie with eight goals in nine league appearances.

In team news, Van Bommel has almost a fully fit side to select from with New Zealand international midfielder Ryan Thomas a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

PSV Predicted Team

Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Rosario, Hendrix, Pereiro; Lozano, Bergwijn, De Jong

As for Spurs they have been quietly putting together a run of form in the Premier League, whilst in the Champions League, it has been a different story. After conceding two late goals to Inter, Tottenham was comprehensively outplayed by Barcelona at home as Leo Messi inspired the Catalans to a 4-2 victory.

The tie-in Eindhoven is the start of a doubleheader for Tottenham, and Pottechino knows full well that only back to back wins will be good enough if his side is to progress to the round of sixteen. Last time out in the Premier League, Spurs were clinical in their 1-0 victory over West Ham. An Erik Lamela header was the difference maker just before half-time.

In team news, Potch has plenty to ponder especially with the league game against Manchester City coming up on the weekend. The game looks like it has come too late for Dele Alli, Danny Rose & Victor Wanyama who are all back in training this week. Both Song Heung-min & Christian Eriksen could be pushing for a starting place having both started on the bench against West Ham. Harry Winks is also likely to keep his place in central midfield.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane

