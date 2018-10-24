UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch a Live Match Stream of PSV Vs Tottenham via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Goals/ Highlights

87- Goal! Late Drama as PSV level! Luuk de Jong flicks it home!

Red Card! Hugo Loris walks for a horrible two-footed challenge!

73 Chance! Lamela rattles the crossbar! What a shot!

54 Goal! Harry Kane heads Spurs into the lead! What a cross from Eriksen!

Chance! Gastón Pereiro smashes the crossbar!

39- Goal! Spurs are back in it! Lucas Moura scores via a deflection!

30- Goal! Hirving Lozano steals in to score the opener for PSV!

Chance! Gastón Pereiro flashes a free-kick wide!

Live Updates

Preamble

Kick-Off tonight is at 19:55 Mecca. Although there are plenty of spicy Champions League games starting at 22:00 Mecca. Anyone fancy a slice of Barca Vs Inter?

Now for Spurs! Christian Eriksen is back in the side! Son also starts after being on the bench against West Ham.

Team News! First up Dutch Champions PSV! Mark van Bommel is playing his strongest possible side. Watch out for Hirving Lozano he was one of the standout players for Mexico at the World Cup!

Good Evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of PSV Vs Tottenham in the Champions League. Both teams have yet to register points in the Champions League this season, despite enjoying impressive starts to their respective domestic leagues. A Win for either team will, therefore, kick-start their Champions League and give them some hope that they can chase down Inter or Barca and book a place in the knock-out phases of the tournament. As ever, you can join me for all the usual Hijinx, which includes all the latest team news, match commentary and video highlights of the goals. We might even have some fun along the way... Anyway! Stick around!

Preview

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 19:55

Stadium- Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

Tottenham will be looking to kick-start their Champions League campaign when they take on PSV on Wednesday evening. Spurs have yet to pick up a point in the tournament this season, and the pressure will be on Mauricio Pottechino’s side to get the win to put pressure on the likes of Barcelona & Inter Milan at the top of Group B. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

For hosts PSV they have yet to get up and running this season in the Champions League and are in need of a victory if they harbour any chances of at least qualifying for the Europa league. Domestically the Dutch champions have been in fine form, winning their opening nine games of the season and scoring 36 goals in the process.

Last time out Mark Van Bommel’s side brushed aside Emmen 6-0 with striker Luuk de Jong grabbing a brace. Indeed, de Jong and Mexican international Hirving Lozano will be the players to watch out for. Lozano & de Jong have identical goal scoring records thus far in the Eredivisie with eight goals in nine league appearances.

In team news, Van Bommel has almost a fully fit side to select from with New Zealand international midfielder Ryan Thomas a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

PSV Predicted Team

Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Rosario, Hendrix, Pereiro; Lozano, Bergwijn, De Jong

As for Spurs they have been quietly putting together a run of form in the Premier League, whilst in the Champions League, it has been a different story. After conceding two late goals to Inter, Tottenham was comprehensively outplayed by Barcelona at home as Leo Messi inspired the Catalans to a 4-2 victory.

The tie-in Eindhoven is the start of a doubleheader for Tottenham, and Pottechino knows full well that only back to back wins will be good enough if his side is to progress to the round of sixteen. Last time out in the Premier League, Spurs were clinical in their 1-0 victory over West Ham. An Erik Lamela header was the difference maker just before half-time.

In team news, Potch has plenty to ponder especially with the league game against Manchester City coming up on the weekend. The game looks like it has come too late for Dele Alli, Danny Rose & Victor Wanyama who are all back in training this week. Both Song Heung-min & Christian Eriksen could be pushing for a starting place having both started on the bench against West Ham. Harry Winks is also likely to keep his place in central midfield.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Manchester United welcome Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus side to Old Trafford in the Champions League. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.