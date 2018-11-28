UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of PSV Vs Barcelona via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Lionel Messi's twin moments of inspiration helped Barcelona overcame a shaky hour to win 2-1 at PSV and sew up top spot in Group B.

Comfortable 4-0 victors in the reverse encounter, Ernesto Valverde's men enjoyed no such dominance in Eindhoven as they came under heavy scrutiny for long periods.

The visitors had the woodwork to thank for denying PSV a lead on three occasions, before captain Messi took charge in the second half.

He broke the deadlock with a sublime piece of penalty area composure and then delivered the set-piece from which Gerard Pique ensured a late Luke de Jong header would be nothing more than a consolation.

PSV's bright start could well have come with early reward through Gaston Pereiro.

The winger forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a flying save from a free-kick, stroked a shot on to the right post and then, from De Jong's knock-down, spooned over from close range.

Arturo Vidal was twice denied by goal-line blocks before Barca survived another fright, Denzel Dumfries hitting the upright following De Jong's header against the crossbar.

Ter Stegen remained under scrutiny after the interval and yet, in the 61st minute, Barca were ahead.

Ousmane Dembele slipped a pass into Messi's path and the star man did the rest, weaving around multiple markers before rifling past an unsuspecting Jeroen Zoet.

And it was the skipper who also created what proved the winner 20 minutes from time as he deceived PSV's wall by whipping a free-kick onto Pique's boot for an instinctive first-time finish.

There was time left for Netherlands striker De Jong to nod home Angelino's cross in the 82nd minute, but Barca held on to three points despite squandering a clean sheet.

Goals/ Highlights

83- Goal Luuk de Jong pulls one back with a lovely header! 2-1 Barca!

70 Goal! Pique wraps up all three points for Barca with a tap in!

61 Goal! Lionel Messi! What feet from the little magician! Barca go 1-0 up!

Live Updates

Now that is nice! Barca players stopping for photos with a young fan! All class that!

Now for Barca, no start for Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembélé gets the nod in attack. Aurto Vidal starts in central midfield.

We have Team News! First Up PSV! Luuk De Jong leads the line for the Dutch Champions he's been a handful this season in the Champions League.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of PSV Vs Barcelona. For the Catalans the equation is simple, pick up a win and they will seal top-spot if Inter fails to beat Tottenham. Barca was the first side to qualify for the round of sixteen last time out with a 1-1 draw against Inter. Anyway, stick around for all the latest team news, match updates and all the goals as they go in! It should be quite the evening.