UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of PSV Vs Barcelona via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Goals/ Highlights

Live Updates

Now that is nice! Barca players stopping for photos with a young fan! All class that!

Now for Barca, no start for Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembélé gets the nod in attack. Aurto Vidal starts in central midfield.

We have Team News! First Up PSV! Luuk De Jong leads the line for the Dutch Champions he's been a handful this season in the Champions League.

Come on you boys in red 💕#PSVBAR pic.twitter.com/qTJ4pzBg19 — PSV International (@psveindhoven) November 28, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of PSV Vs Barcelona. For the Catalans the equation is simple, pick up a win and they will seal top-spot if Inter fails to beat Tottenham. Barca was the first side to qualify for the round of sixteen last time out with a 1-1 draw against Inter. Anyway, stick around for all the latest team news, match updates and all the goals as they go in! It should be quite the evening.