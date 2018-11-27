UEFA Champions League



How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Parc des Princes, Paris

PSG face off against an in-form Liverpool side in one of the standout contests of the Wednesdays Champions League action. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

PSG are potentially 90 minutes away from Champions League elimination, should the results go against Parisians on Wednesday. This situation is certainly perplexing considering their imperious domestic form which has seen them win all 14 Ligue 1 games they have played this season, already amassing a huge 15 point lead at the top of the table.

However, this is the situation Thomas Tuchel’s side is in after struggling to transfer their impressive domestic form into the Champions League. Two consecutive draws against Napoli now means that Paris cannot lose against Liverpool to keep their round of sixteen qualification hopes alive. With such domestic dominance, PSG measure themselves on their Champions League performances, making Wednesday’s visit of Liverpool arguably their most important game of the season.

Tuchel will welcome back the influential pair of Kylian Mbappe & Neymar who sat out of the Toulouse game after picking up knocks during the international break. Both attackers have already reached double figures in front of goal this season and will join Edinson Cavani in the front three. Veteran stopper Gianluigi Buffon is likely to start in goal.

PSG Predicted Team

Buffon; Marquinhos, Silva, Kimpembe; Meunier, Verratti, Di Maria, Bernat; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar







As for Liverpool, the situation is a little clearer and Jurgen Klopp’s side will know that a victory in Paris coupled with Red Star failing to beat Napoli will seal their place in the last sixteen. Last time out, Liverpool fell to a shock 2-0 away defeat to Red Star putting a blip in their progression.

Worrying for Klopp is that his side has yet to score away from home this season in the Champions League, something that will need to be rectified if Liverpool is to come away with a positive result on Wednesday evening.

In team news, Sadio Mane has been passed fit after shaking off an illness and is part of the travelling group. Joe Gomez is likely to start after missing out on the 3-0 win at Watford with an ankle knock. That means that Dejan Lovren is likely to settle for a place on the bench.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be one to watch as PSG welcome Liverpool to the Parc des Princes. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.