UEFA Champions League

Match Report

Neymar scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 home win for Paris Saint-Germain that leaves Liverpool on the brink of an early Champions League exit.

PSG led early in Wednesday's crunch Group C clash when Juan Bernat capitalised on poor defending and the hosts doubled their advantage through a record-breaking Neymar goal.

His close-range finish on the rebound was Neymar's 31st Champions League goal, moving him clear of Kaka as the most prolific Brazilian in the competition's history.

James Milner scored a penalty on his 150th Liverpool appearance but Jurgen Klopp's side could not find a crucial equaliser at the Parc des Princes and they must now beat pool leaders Napoli at Anfield on matchday six to have any chance of progression.

Angel Di Maria forced an early save from Alisson and the goalkeeper was soon in action again, Neymar firing straight at his fellow Brazil international.

Alisson was beaten in the 13th minute, though, Bernat rifling into the bottom-left corner after seizing on a loose clearance from Virgil van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah fired wide before Marco Verratti was perhaps fortunate only to be booked for a high tackle on Joe Gomez.

PSG made it 2-0 as Neymar tucked in the rebound when Edinson Cavani's poor finish was saved by Alisson after a rapid attack, but Liverpool got one back from the spot before the break.

Sadio Mane went to ground under Di Maria's challenge, referee Szymon Marciniak initially giving a corner before changing his mind, and Milner sent Gianluigi Buffon the wrong way.

Marquinhos had a third for PSG rightly ruled out for offside shortly after the restart and Roberto Firmino wasted a good headed chance for the visitors.

Klopp threw on attacking substitutes Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri in search of a leveller, but PSG held on to gain revenge for September's dramatic 3-2 loss at Anfield.

Goals/ Highlights

Chance! Marquinos goes close with a header!

Plenty of chat in the studio about the penalty. Do you think Liverpool deserve it?

45- Mane wins a penalty for Liverpool, James Milner slots it past Buffon! Liverpool have a lifeline! 2-1!

37- Goal! Neymar sprints away up the field and pounces on the rebound to put PSG 2-0 UP!

Chance! Mohamed Salah curls a shot towards goal, it's just wide!

12- Goal! PSG Take the lead! Juan Bernat's strike gest the better of Alisson!

Chance! Angel Di Maria stings the palms of Alisson with a strike from distance!

Live Updates

Preamble

I must say I'm a big fan of that PSG/ Air Jordan shirt.

Now for Liverpool. Two Changes. Joe Gomez & James Milner come into the side. Klopp is going with a solid 4-3-3 with Salah, Mane and Firmino forming the front three.

How the Reds line-up in Paris.🔴🔵



We Have some Team News! First up it's PSG! As expected, Neymar & Mbpabbe shake off injuries to start. Buffon is preferred to Areloa in goal.

This is the match in the group of death, and we have Liverpool legend John Barnes alongside Ruud Gullit with Angus Scott in the studio.

Our man on the scene Matt Spiro has plenty of pre-match chat for you to enjoy. Including some interesting Paul McCartney news.

Good evening, welcome to the Live Updates of PSG Vs Liverpool. Will PSG be out of the group stages by the end of the evening? That is a very realistic prospect for the Parisians, who amazingly have only won once in their last seven Champions League games. As for Liverpool, they stuttered last time out losing 2-0 away from home to Red Star Belgrade. It certainly promises to be a must watch game, and I'll be here with all the latest build-up, Team News and Live Match Commentary. Throw in the Live Goal videos and you have a world class Live Updates! So stick around!