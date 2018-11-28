UEFA Champions League

You Can Watch The Live Match Stream of PSG Vs Liverpool via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

45- Mane wins a penalty for Liverpool, James Milner slots it past Buffon! Liverpool have a lifeline! 2-1!

37- Goal! Neymar sprints away up the field and pounces on the rebound to put PSG 2-0 UP!

Chance! Mohamed Salah curls a shot towards goal, it's just wide!

12- Goal! PSG Take the lead! Juan Bernat's strike gest the better of Alisson!

Chance! Angel Di Maria stings the palms of Alisson with a strike from distance!

I must say I'm a big fan of that PSG/ Air Jordan shirt.

Now for Liverpool. Two Changes. Joe Gomez & James Milner come into the side. Klopp is going with a solid 4-3-3 with Salah, Mane and Firmino forming the front three.

How the Reds line-up in Paris.🔴🔵



Two changes - Gomez and Milner in. TAA and Shaqiri out. #PSGLFC

We Have some Team News! First up it's PSG! As expected, Neymar & Mbpabbe shake off injuries to start. Buffon is preferred to Areloa in goal.

This is the match in the group of death, and we have Liverpool legend John Barnes alongside Ruud Gullit with Angus Scott in the studio.

It's not gone to plan for either PSG or Liverpool in this season's #UCL. Will either crash out in the group stages?

Our man on the scene Matt Spiro has plenty of pre-match chat for you to enjoy. Including some interesting Paul McCartney news.

Good evening, welcome to the Live Updates of PSG Vs Liverpool. Will PSG be out of the group stages by the end of the evening? That is a very realistic prospect for the Parisians, who amazingly have only won once in their last seven Champions League games. As for Liverpool, they stuttered last time out losing 2-0 away from home to Red Star Belgrade. It certainly promises to be a must watch game, and I'll be here with all the latest build-up, Team News and Live Match Commentary. Throw in the Live Goal videos and you have a world class Live Updates! So stick around!