UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Lorenzo Insigne scored a second-half penalty to ensure that Napoli & PSG played out a feisty 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening. The Parisians opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Kylian Mbappé went on a surging run, eventually picking out Juan Bernat with the Spanish wing-back poking the ball home from close range.

Napoli upped the pressure in the second half and fairly won a penalty when José Callejón was bundled down in the box. Lorenzo Insigne stepped up and smashed his shot into the bottom left-hand corner past veteran keeper Gigi Buffon. The Italian's pushed for a winner but were denied at the very end. The result pushes the Neopolitans into the top spot of Group C, whilst PSG remains in third place.

Goals

61- Goal! Lorenzo Insigne smashes his penalty past Buffon into the bottom left-hand corner!

45- Goal! Juan Bernat slides it into the net, although Mbappé made that on the breakaway!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for PSG! 3-4-2-1 is the formation! Edinson Cavani is on the bench against his former side, Julian Draxler gets the nod in central midfield.

Team News! Napoli first up! Seems like it's a 4-4-2 from the Neapolitans. Lorenzo Insigne & Dries Mertens lead the line.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Napoli Vs PSG. A game which could have major consequences on who will qualify from Group C. Napoli currently have the upper hand on the Parisians with one point in second place. However, PSG has had a perfect start in the league and posses one of the best-attacking trio's in European football who is more than capable then scoring against Napoli. Last time out, Angel Di Maria scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser to ensure the tie ended 2-2.

The tie also sees Edinson Cavani returning to his old stomping ground, whilst Carlo Ancelotti faces his former employers. As ever, you can keep up with all the latest team news, Match Commentary & Video highlights via the live blog!