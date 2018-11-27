UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Yet more reaction in the studio for Mourinho's team selection from the dynamic Dutch duo of Ruud Gullit and Nigel de Jong. Trouble ahead for Manchester United?

Now for Young Boys! The Swiss side is lining up in a 4-5-1 formation and will be aiming to frustrate United tonight.

So confirmation then! Six changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace. Pogba & Lukaku drop to the bench. Blimey!

❌ Pogba

❌ Lukaku

❌ Alexis Sánchez



🤯 What is Mourinho thinking with his team selection??? #beINUCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Z8q8dkBxT8 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 27, 2018

So we have some Curious Team news to give you from Manchester United, who have made it to the ground on time (for all you fans of getting to the ground on time) Matt Critchley has more.

Good evening! All eyes on Old Trafford tonight, as Manchester United welcome Young Boys to the Theatre of Dreams. Jose Mourinho's side need a victory to all but assure their place in the round of sixteen, and should get their way against Young Boys who are currently bottom of Group H. As ever, you can join me for all the latest pre-match build up, Team News along with Live Match Commentary & Goals as they go in! So stick around!