Stadium- Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday evening will see two European heavyweights clash, along with the inclusion of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United take on Juventus at Old Trafford.

The Champions League has been a welcome relief Manchester United so far this season amid the backdrop of Mourinho meltdowns and player unrest. The Red Devils have yet to concede in the competition this season, but will certainly be tested by the Italian Champions who have yet to lose in the league this season.

Interestingly United have shown battling qualities in recent weeks, conceding goals and then showing spirit to battle back to grab a win against Newcastle and a point against Chelsea. More encouraging perhaps is that United have lost only once in 22 games in European competition.

In team news, Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out by Mourinho in the pre-match press conference. The Chilean missed training on Tuesday along with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Mata, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial

As for Juventus they have won both of their Champions’ League group games and sit atop Group H. A victory on Tuesday evening, would encure that the Italian Champions make a big step to the round of sixteen.

The build up to the tie has been dominated by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford. This will be Ronaldo’s second appearance in the Champions League for the Turin giants after being suspended for the game against Young Boys after picking up a red card in the opening game against Valencia. Since leaving United Ronaldo has scored 455 goals in 448 appearances with both Real Madrid and Juventus. Expect a rousing response from the Old Trafford faithful as they welcome the prodical son home on Tuesday evening.

In team news, midfielder Emre Can is unlikely to play as he needs surgery on a thyroid problem. Center back Giorgio Chiellini and playmaker Paulo Dybala were rested for the 1-1 league game against Genoa, and should be in line for a starting place at Old Trafford.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Manchester United welcome Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus side to Old Trafford in the Champions League.




