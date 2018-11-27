UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester United secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Marouane Fellaini sealed a 1-0 win over Young Boys with a dramatic goal in stoppage time.

Jose Mourinho's side had laboured throughout the game against the Swiss champions at Old Trafford and looked set for a second consecutive goalless draw at home until Fellaini's smart finish.

Indeed, it could have been worse for United had David de Gea not produced a stunning reaction save to keep out a deflected effort from substitute Ulisses Garcia in the second half.

The result, coupled with Valencia's 1-0 defeat to Juventus, means the Red Devils join the Italians in booking a spot in the knockout phase with one group game to spare.

Mourinho had threatened to make changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace and followed through, with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku benched and Alexis Sanchez left out of the squad.

Marcus Rashford led the attack and spurned four decent first-half opportunities with poor finishes, the worst of which saw him lifting the ball over goalkeeper and crossbar when put through one on one by Jesse Lingard.

Fellaini blazed over after some poor goalkeeping from David Von Ballmoos early in the second half, but United were otherwise looking toothless in the final third, as they surpassed their club record of 231 minutes without a goal at home in the competition, set back in 1996-97.

Mourinho introduced Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba from the bench and the latter set up Rashford for another half-chance the striker sliced wide, before De Gea somehow clawed the ball off his line after Garcia's shot went through a crowded box.

United fans were already heading for the exits when Fellaini at last gave them something to cheer, collecting Lukaku's flick-on and firing across goal and into the bottom-left corner from 12 yards.

Goals/ Highlights

Goal! Marouane Fellaini saves the day for United in stoppage time!

Chance! Young Boys so close to taking the lead! David De Gea with a World Class Save to deny Michel Aebischer. Wow.

Chance! Rashford shapes to shoot from distance! His shot fizzes just wide of the left-hand post.

Close! Rashford registered the first shot in anger for United. An attempted chip sails over the bar!

Peep! We are underway in Manchester.

Preamble

Yet more reaction in the studio for Mourinho's team selection from the dynamic Dutch duo of Ruud Gullit and Nigel de Jong. Trouble ahead for Manchester United?

Now for Young Boys! The Swiss side is lining up in a 4-5-1 formation and will be aiming to frustrate United tonight.

So confirmation then! Six changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace. Pogba & Lukaku drop to the bench. Blimey!

❌ Pogba

❌ Lukaku

❌ Alexis Sánchez



So we have some Curious Team news to give you from Manchester United, who have made it to the ground on time (for all you fans of getting to the ground on time) Matt Critchley has more.

Good evening! All eyes on Old Trafford tonight, as Manchester United welcome Young Boys to the Theatre of Dreams. Jose Mourinho's side need a victory to all but assure their place in the round of sixteen, and should get their way against Young Boys who are currently bottom of Group H. As ever, you can join me for all the latest pre-match build up, Team News along with Live Match Commentary & Goals as they go in! So stick around!