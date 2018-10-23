Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Paulo Dybala scored the only goal as Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a winning return to Old Trafford with Juventus, beating Manchester United 1-0 in Group H of the Champions League.

Juve, who have won all but one of their games in all competitions this season, were utterly dominant as Jose Mourinho's men delivered another disappointing display on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was involved in Dybala's winner, sending in a right-wing cross that ran into the forward's path off a combination of Chris Smalling and Juan Cuadrado.

And although United improved after the interval - Paul Pogba hitting the post with a late curling shot - they were grateful to David de Gea for keeping the score down, the Spain goalkeeper making a world-class stop to keep out Ronaldo.

Dybala flashed an early header wide and former Juve star Pogba also wasted an aerial chance, nodding a free-kick from Ashley Young straight at Wojciech Szczesny.

But Juve struck in the 17th minute when Ronaldo's delivery from out wide deflected kindly for Argentina attacker Dybala to tuck away his fourth Champions League goal of the season.

De Gea denied Joao Cancelo before making a double save as Juve continued to press, blocking a viciously swerving Ronaldo free-kick and then saving from Blaise Matuidi on the rebound.

The United goalkeeper was busy again after the break, making a wonderful save high to his left to keep out Ronaldo's thunderous effort, while the hosts toiled at the other end.

Pogba almost snatched an undeserved point, his 75th-minute strike clipping the woodwork and bouncing clear off the diving Szczesny, but the Serie A champions held on to darken Mourinho's mood.

Goals/ Highlights

75- Chance! Pogba cracks the post with a fine left-footed shot! So close!

51- Close! Cristiano Ronaldo blazes a shot over the bar!

16- Goal! Dybala pokes the ball home from close range! Juve take the lead!

Peep! We are underway at Old Trafford!

Live Updates

Preamble

It's not only CR7 who is facing his former club tonight. Paul Pogba is also in line to take on former side Juventus. This delightful tweet from the UEFA Champions League highlights the awful hair the players had in their youth...

Now for Juventus! Headline news! Cristiano Ronaldo starts! Two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Genoa. Mario Mandzukic and Medhi Benatia are replaced by Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus Starting XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Dybala



Subs: Perin, De Sciglio, Benatia, Barzagli Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Kean#MUFCJuve #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 23, 2018

We have team news! No changes for Manchester United, Jose Mourinho sticks with the side that drew 2-2 with Chelsea. Tahith Chong makes the bench for the first time.

Good evening! Welcome to the live Updates of Man United Vs Juventus from Old Trafford. Plenty of questions will be answered tonight! Will Cristiano Ronaldo receive a rousing welcome from the Manchester United faithful? (Yes) will Juventus maintain their perfect start to the Champions League? (Perhaps) Will Jose Mourinho turn the tide and keep hold of his job till the end of the season (Get back to me on that one)? Anyway, join me for the usual Live Blog fun and games including live match commentary and videos of the goals as they go in! Stick around and click refresh every minute or so for optimum results!

Preview

Tuesday evening will see two European heavyweights clash, along with the inclusion of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United take on Juventus at Old Trafford. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Champions League has been a welcome relief Manchester United so far this season amid the backdrop of Mourinho meltdowns and player unrest. The Red Devils have yet to concede in the competition this season, but will certainly be tested by the Italian Champions who have yet to lose in the league this season.

Interestingly United have shown battling qualities in recent weeks, conceding goals and then showing spirit to battle back to grab a win against Newcastle and a point against Chelsea. More encouraging perhaps is that United have lost only once in 22 games in European competition.

In team news, Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out by Mourinho in the pre-match press conference. The Chilean missed training on Tuesday along with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Mata, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial

As for Juventus they have won both of their Champions’ League group games and sit atop Group H. A victory on Tuesday evening, would encure that the Italian Champions make a big step to the round of sixteen.

The build up to the tie has been dominated by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford. This will be Ronaldo’s second appearance in the Champions League for the Turin giants after being suspended for the game against Young Boys after picking up a red card in the opening game against Valencia. Since leaving United Ronaldo has scored 455 goals in 448 appearances with both Real Madrid and Juventus. Expect a rousing response from the Old Trafford faithful as they welcome the prodical son home on Tuesday evening.

In team news, midfielder Emre Can is unlikely to play as he needs surgery on a thyroid problem. Center back Giorgio Chiellini and playmaker Paulo Dybala were rested for the 1-1 league game against Genoa, and should be in line for a starting place at Old Trafford.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Manchester United welcome Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus side to Old Trafford in the Champions League.




