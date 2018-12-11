UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You Can watch the Live Match Stream of Liverpool Vs Napoli via beIN CONNECT

All the big names are back for Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti makes seven changes to the side that won 4-0 at the weekend. Dries Mertens starts upfront.

TEAM NEWS TIME! First up Liverpool! Sadio Mane has fully recovered to start up front with Roberto Firmino & Mohamed Salah! Jordan Henderson and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold return into the starting lineup.

Liverpool have arrived! Fresh from bagging a hat-trick at the weekend against Bournemough, can Mo Salah fire the Reds into the round of sixteen?

So just a point is good enough for the Neopolitans tonight. Judging by this video, they are well up for it!

Right! So in terms of the numbers, this is what is needed in the Group, as Liverpool, Napoli & PSG vie to progress to the round of sixteen.

Napoli will be in the round of sixteen with just a point against Liverpool, or if PSG loses to Red Star. Liverpool need a win at home to Napoli to have any chance to progress, if PSG wins then Liverpool must win 1-0 or by two goals. If all three sides finish on nine points Liverpool would clinch top-spot based on a three-way head-to-head with second place determined by the result at Anfield.

Hello! Good evening, and welcome to the Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Napoli. It promises to be another famous European night as Liverpool need a win to guarantee a place in the round of sixteen. Join me for all the latest buildup, team news, match commentary and oh yes, goals and highlights as they happen. So stick around! This promises to be good!