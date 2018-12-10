UEFA Champions League

How to watch Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool needs a victory against Napoli to ensure safe passage to the round of sixteen in the Champions League . As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

Anfield is set for yet another memorable European night as Liverpool take on Napoli, in what is now a must-win contest for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The situation is clear, that Liverpool need to win either 1-0 or by two clear goals. If Liverpool along with Napoli & PSG are locked on nine points by the end of the evening, Liverpool will still progress as group winners down to a better head – to – head record with the other two teams.

Liverpool warmed up for Tuesday’s crunch game with a comfortable 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Mohamed Salah bagged a hat-trick in the tie, as the Reds moved into top-spot in the Premier League after Manchester City lost for the first time this season in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

In team news, Klopp is likely to make some changes in the side that won so handsomely on the south coast. Trent Alexander- Arnold is expected to return at right-back, whilst Sadio Mane is expended to start after coming off the bench. Liverpool will be looking to go for the win, and Klopp could elect to play a 4-2-3-1 which would enable the German boss to play the likes of Shaqiri, Mane, Firmino & Salah in attack.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Arnold; Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane ; Firmino, Shaqiri, Salah

As for Napoli they simply have to avoid defeat to secure their place in the round of 16, whilst the Italian side could also lose the game and progress providing Red Star Belgrade beat PSG. If all three sides end up on nine points then the Neapolitans qualification hopes depends on the score at Anfield.

Napoli prepared for the Tuesday night game with a resounding 4-0 win over strugglers Frosinone. Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik grabbed a brace as Carlo Ancelotti elected to rest the likes of Mario Rui, Jose Callejon & Dries Mertens ahead of the Anfield showdown.

In team news, Napoli will be without long-term absentees Vlad Chiriches (knee) & Simone Verdi (ankle). A host of names who missed out in the league are set to start. Jose Callejon, Mario Rui, Raul Albiol, David Ospina and Dries Mertens are all likely to start. Carlo Ancelotti has preferred a 4-4-2 in recent weeks and is likely to stick with the same formation as Napoli head to England.

Napoli Predicted Team

Ospina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Zielinski, Insigne, Mertens.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool look to all out to seal their place in the round of sixteen against Napoli. You can watch all the action via beIN CONNECT.