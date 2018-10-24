Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Mohamed Salah scored his 50th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp's men eased to a 4-0 home win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday to get their Champions League campaign back on track by going top of Group C.

A Salah brace – his second from the penalty spot bringing up his milestone after just 65 games in competitions – and further goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane ensured last season's beaten finalists bounced back in style from a dramatic defeat to Napoli last time out.

There appeared little danger of Liverpool suffering a second straight European reverse, though, as Red Star were put to the sword at a raucous Anfield.

The opening 20 minutes were littered with loose Liverpool touches and stray passes, with their defensive work similarly lax as Srdjan Babic ghosted in to volley over the top from a corner.

But the hosts' first real chance resulted in the opener. Xherdan Shaqiri dissected the Red Star defence and the advancing Andrew Robertson pulled the ball back to Firmino, whose strike deflected beyond goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Liverpool belatedly found their groove and, after Robertson blazed wide of the target, Salah got in on the act with a clinical finish high past Borjan.

A comfortable second half was then set in motion for Liverpool as Salah smashed home a contentious penalty, Mane having gone down softly under a challenge from Filip Stojkovic.

Borjan's stunning stop from a second Liverpool spot-kick briefly kept Mane at bay after El Fardou Ben was penalised for handball, but the winger soon prodded into the net to cap a positive evening for Liverpool.

Goals/ Highlights

79- Goal! Mane wasn't going to be denied! It's 4-0 Liverpool!

75- Mane misses from the penalty spot!

Goal! Mane is downed in the box, Penalty! Salah steps up and smashes it through the middle! Liverpool are cruising!

44- Goal! Salah doubles the Reds lead!

Chance- Robertson smashes his shot wide!

20- Goal! Roberto Firmino fires Liverpool into the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Red Star Belgrade! Five changes from the side that was thrashed in Paris!

Startnu pstavu Crvene zvezde protiv Liverpula čine:



Borjan, Stojković, Degenek, Babić, Gobeljić, Jovičić, Krstičić, Srnić, Ebisilioo, Ben, Boaći.



Na klupi su: Popović, Savić, Jovančić, Čaušić, Simić, Pavkov, Stojiljković.



Team News! Liverpool first up! Five changes from the weekend win against Huddersfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Roberto Firmino are in! They join Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Fabinio as the fresh faces in the side!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. Will Jurgen Klopp's men get the better of the Serbian champions? You can join me for Live Updates, team news and the goals as they go in! Stick around!

Preview



How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 22:00

Stadium- Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool will be looking to boost their qualification hopes when they welcome Red Star Belgrade to Anfield. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made a blistering start to Group C, as Roberto Firmino scored a stoppage-time winner to defeat PSG 3-2 in a breathless contest. Whilst things didn’t go to plan in matchday two as Napoli left it late to win 1-0 at the Stadio San Paulo. Liverpool will be well aware that a heavy victory over the Serbian Champions to help their qualification quest especially with PSG and Napoli in the group.

Last time in the Premier League, the Reds picked up all three points away from home with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield. Mohamed Salah broke his goal-scoring drought, with a first-time finish. More of a concern for Klopp will be Liverpool’s failure to break down the Yorkshire side and score a second to make the contest comfortable.

In injury news, Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita are recovering from hamstring complaints. Although James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have recovered from their injuries and should be in line for a place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri

As for Red Star Belgrade, they will be looking to keep it tight following a comprehensive 6-1 defeat to PSG last time out. Aside from the heavy defeat to the PSG, Red Star has been imperious in the league winning eleven of their twelve league games and opening up a seven-point lead at the top of the table. The European adventure has proved to be a steam learning curve for the Serb champions. Vladan Milojevic will certainly be impressing on his side the importance of keeping it tight against the attacking force of Liverpool.

In team news, Red Star will be without two key players for the trip to Anfield. Captain Vujadin Savic was injured in the defeat in Paris and has not played for the side since, whilst right-back Filip Stojakovic is also a doubt after limping off in the league last weekend.

Red Star Predicted Team

Borjan; Sumaila, Degenek, Babic, Rodic; Ebecilio, Jovicic, Ben, Krsticic, Marin; Boakye

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Liverpool look to take a big step into the round of sixteen as they face off against Red Star Belgrade. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.