UEFA Champions League

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is in the beIN SPORTS Studios for the Champions League clash between Napoli & PSV. Over the course of the evening, we will be covering all the latest reaction from the French coach on our Live Blog.

Arsène Wenger is in our studio on 📺 HD2! We'll bring you updates on @beINSPORTS throughout the evening...



In the meantime, Andy Gray comments on rumors linking the former @Arsenal boss with @acmilan. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/5HWNzCblka — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 6, 2018

Plenty of rumours linking Wenger with a move to AC Milan. beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray believes time away from the game has energised Wenger.



Wenger has also reflected on his tenure with Arsenal, interestingly the French boss noted that he "regretted every mistake he made" at the North London club. Whilst Wenger stressed that he would not "repeat the mistakes" he made.