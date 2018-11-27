UEFA Champions League

You Can Watch the Live Match Stream for Juventus Vs Valencia via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Valencia are opting for a 4-4-2 former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin is on the right wing, Gonçalo Guedes will be stationed on the left wing! Delightful!

The Headlines, CR7 starts as does Dybala and Mandzukic. It seems to be a trusty 4-3-3 chosen by Max Allegri for tonights game.

RIGHT! Let's get this party started! Team News is in! Juve first up!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs Valencia in the Champions League. Juventus need just a point to seal their progression, whilst Valencia needs to avoid defeat to keep their Champions League dream alive. It promises to be a fascinating encounter in Turin, so why don't you stick around for all the latest build-up, Pre-game build up, Live Match Commentary AND the goals as they go in! Sounds good? You bet it is!