UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Stream of Juventus Vs Manchester United via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Goals/ Highlights

65- Goal! Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo?! Pjanic with a lofted ball and Ronaldo finishes it off with an emphatic volley!

50- Chance! Up the other end and Dybala smashes the woodwork with an arcing shot!

49- Chance! Martial cracks a shot just past the post!

31- Chance! Ronaldo picks out Sami Khedira who has the goal at his mercy! The German midfielder scuffs his shot into the post! So close!

Live Commentary

Preamble

It's a bold claim this, but I think Andrea Pirlo has the greatest hair in the world, ever. Anyway, the former Juve midfielder will be watching tonight!

Now for Manchester United. Two Changes! Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera are in for Juan Mata and Fred.

Team News! We have Team news! Yay! First up it's Juventus! Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line against his former club. After impressing at Old Trafford, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur starts.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Juventus Vs Manchester United! Juve can book their place in the round of 16 with a victory over Manchester United. Tonight, of course, is rich in narrative, as every clash between two European heavyweights. Paul Pogba returning to Juventus Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo facing Man United for the second time in two weeks and perhaps most important of all, will Jose Mourinho play his unique brand of negative football and come away from Turin with a point? (Most likely)

Anyway, stick around for all the latest team news, studio chat & Live goals as they go it. It promises to be a hoot!