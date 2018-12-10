UEFA Champions League



How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 12

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Camp Nou, Barcelona

Tottenham needs a positive result away at the Camp Nou against an undefeated Barcelona side if they are to progress out of Group B to the round of sixteen at the expense of Inter Milan. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

Barcelona already confirmed themselves as winners of Group B in matchday five with a 2-1 win away to PSV. A spectacular solo goal from Leo Messi, followed by a finish by Gerard Pique maintained their Catalans undefeated start to the group.

Barca warmed up for Tuesday’s game with a 4-0 mauling of city rivals Espanyol. Fresh from being confirmed as the fifth best player in the World at the Ballon d'Or, Leo Messi underlined his brilliance scoring two spectacular free-kicks. The feat was a first the diminutive Argentinian in the league, who also registered his 21st & 22nd goals against Espanyol in the process.

In team news, Valverde may elect to rest several first-team stars with top-spot already confirmed. Messi may sit out the game, along with the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho. Barca currently has a three-point lead at the top of La Liga and would like to keep their squad fresh ahead of the final three league games before the winter break.

Barcalona Predicted Team

ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Vermaelen; Busquets, Vidal, Rakitic ; Malcom, El Haddadi, Dembele



As for Tottenham, they need a positive result in Spain if they are to have any chance of reaching the round of sixteen. Spurs are currently sitting in second place based on a superior head-to-head away goal difference on Inter. It’s clear that Mauricio Potchetino’s side needs to win or pick up more points than Inter to progress to the knock-out phase.

Last time out, Spurs got the better of qualification rivals Inter with a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a well-taken goal from substitute Christian Eriksen ten minutes from time. Spurs have never beaten Barca in European competition, however, this could be the North London side’s best chance of getting a result especially if Barca elect to rest some of their stars.

Tottenham prepared for the game with a routine 2-0 win away to Leicester. South Korean international Son Min-Heung opened the scoring with a well-taken goal before Dele Alli put the contest beyond all doubt just before the hour mark with a diving header. More encouraging perhaps was that Harry Kane was rested for the game, getting a run out in the final 15 minutes.

In team news, Spurs will be without right-back Serge Aurier for the game the former PSG man picked up a knock against Leicester that has ruled him out of the contest. That means that young defender Kyle Walker-Peters may start against Barca at the Camp Nou. In attack, Spurs are at full strength and are likely to call upon the quartet of Son, Kane, Alli & Eriksen.

Spurs Predicted Team

Lloris; Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Spurs look to book their place in the round of sixteen when they take on Barcelona. You can watch all the action via beIN CONNECT.

