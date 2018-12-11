UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

The Barca boys have arrived! Judging by that slick Jazz-Funk groove on the video, the Catalans may play a second string, especially when they are already through as group winners... watch this space!

Spurs have arrived, and are firmly in the zone. Nothing more than a win is good enough for the North London side.

Right! First thing first. What do Spurs need tonight? Check it out below! Sorted? Good!

Spurs are currently second in the group on their away head to head record, they need a win away in Barcelona or to pick up more points than Inter to reach the knockout phase.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Tottenham. Can Spurs do the unthinkable and get a win at the Nou Camp to book their place in the round of sixteen? They are facing off against Inter Milan for the final round of sixteen slot from group B. We will have you fully covered here on the live blog with all the build-up, team news, Live Match Commentary and instant highlights from the big match!