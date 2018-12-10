UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Lucas Moura came to Tottenham's rescue with a late equaliser to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw at Barcelona which sent them through to the Champions League last 16 at the expense of Inter.

Mauricio Pochettino's men needed to at least match Inter's result at home to PSV and they looked to be heading into the Europa League, but Lucas struck five minutes from time to turn the situation on its head and send Spurs through as Group B's other match also ended 1-1.

In a week which he has been accused of turning up late to training, Ousmane Dembele seemed switched on earlier than anyone else with his seventh-minute opener.

Spurs crafted a host of chances after the break and, just when it looked as though they were never going to find a way past Jasper Cillessen, Lucas – a 71st-minute replacement for Son Heung-min – found the net to complete a great escape.

Goals/ Highlights

Goal! Lucas Moura finds the back of the net! As it stands, Spurs are through!

Chances! Lucas has two chances to level up for Spurs, first from a header which is cleared off the line, and then with a curling shot that fizzes just wide!

Chance! Harry Kane smashes the ball over from close range! Spurs are starting to pile on the pressure!

Chance! Eriksen's strike is well saved by Jasper Cillessen!

Chance! Countinho clips the post!

Chance! Son misses a huge chance to level the scores! Barca still lead 1-0!

Goal! Ousmane Dembele fires Barca into an early lead!

We are underway in Barcelona!

Live Updates

Preamble

Spurs need Harry Kane to be on fire tonight. Can the England international do it on a warmish night in Barcelona? We'll find out soon enough...

We asked you via Twitter who you are backing tonight, and somewhat surprisingly you are backing the second string Barca side to do the business!

Now for Spurs! Kyle Walker-Peters is in at right back. Harry Winks & Harry Kane start. Erik Lamela makes the bench.

Team news! First up Barca! The Headlines! No Messi or Suarez in the starting lineup. Messi is on the bench, along with Pique and Busqets. Suarez misses out completely. Blimey!

The Barca boys have arrived! Judging by that slick Jazz-Funk groove on the video, the Catalans may play a second string, especially when they are already through as group winners... watch this space!

Spurs have arrived, and are firmly in the zone. Nothing more than a win is good enough for the North London side.

Right! First thing first. What do Spurs need tonight? Check it out below! Sorted? Good!

Spurs are currently second in the group on their away head to head record, they need a win away in Barcelona or to pick up more points than Inter to reach the knockout phase.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Tottenham. Can Spurs do the unthinkable and get a win at the Nou Camp to book their place in the round of sixteen? They are facing off against Inter Milan for the final round of sixteen slot from group B. We will have you fully covered here on the live blog with all the build-up, team news, Live Match Commentary and instant highlights from the big match!