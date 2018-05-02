Mitch Freeley

Preamble

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Roma Vs Liverpool in the Champions League second-leg semi-final. A place in the final is on the line, and as it stands Liverpool have the advantage after a 5-2 first leg win six days ago.

Preview

Liverpool head to the Stadio Olympico knowing that just one goal, can all but assure their place in the Champions League final in Kyiv. The Reds looked rampant in their 5-2 demolition of the Italians six days ago at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah in inspired form for his side.



However, following the substitution of the Egyptian star Liverpool did concede two late goals meaning that Roma will have to repeat their quarter-final heroics against Barcelona by winning 3-0 if the Giallorossi are to progress to the May 26 final.

Liverpool prepared for the contest with a uninspiring 0-0 draw against league strugglers Stoke. Interestingly, the Reds star man Mohamed Salah played the full 90 minutes for his side. In team news, Liverpool will be without midfielders Emre Can & Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain who suffered a knee injury which ended his World Cup dreams. Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is likely to replace him in midfield.



Predicted team- Liverpool



Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané



As for Roma, they warmed with an impressive 4-1 win over Chievo, to further strengthen their claim for Champions League football next season. Roma had a 2-0 lead before Juan Jesus was sent off just before the hour mark. However goals for Stephan El Shaarawy & Edin Dzeko secured the points for the Giallorossi.



In team news, the major absentee is Kevin Strootman who is out with a rib injury. He is likely to be replaced in the side by Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Predicted team- Roma



Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Pellegrini; Schick, Džeko, El Shaarawy



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Roma welcome Liverpool to the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final.


